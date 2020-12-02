Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: How Ulster are handling spate of contract renewals in 2021 and what we can expect from Aaron Sexton

Aaron Sexton made his senior Ulster debut in the win at Murrayfield.

The end of the international window is in site and Ulster have continued their fine form with yet another bonus point win.

Joining Gareth Hanna this week to discuss the success in Edinburgh are Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

We discuss plenty of your listener questions, featuring the likes of Aaron Sexton, Bradley Roberts, Sam Carter and, of course, John Andrew.

We also look at the Ulster role in Ireland's rather unconvincing victory over Georgia and assess the latest hair trend sweeping the sport.

Listen along to this week's podcast right here:

