Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Ireland's Jacob Stockdale dilemma, Nick Timoney's perfect timing and Adam McBurney's Edinburgh move

Jacob Stockdale was on form for Ulster but is he ready to take on England?

There's been breaking news today for both Ulster and Ireland with Adam McBurney and CJ Standers' departures confirmed.

While the former is off to pastures new in Edinburgh, the latter is calling time on a fruitful career, bowing out at the top. Joining Adam McKendry to discuss those and plenty other issues are Jonathan Bradley and Michel Sadlier.

Jacob Stockdale's performance for Ulster is on the agenda along with his potential Ireland recall in the team to take on England this weekend. Nick Timoney also gets a more than honourable mention for his display in the win over Dragons and there's more to mull over besides. You can listen right here:

