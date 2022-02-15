Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Ireland's penalty problem in France, Ntamack's 'forward' pass and Ulster's chances of Six Nations caps against Italy

Iain Henderson was the only Ulster player to take to the pitch against France.

Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam hopes disappeared in the closing seconds in the Stade de France on Saturday evening.

The contentious decision not to go to the corner with a 72nd minute penalty proved the chief talking point in the immediate aftermath, while a pass from Roman Ntamack took over that mantle when another video angle of France's opening try appeared on social media on Monday. Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss those, World Cup hopes and Ulster's game against the Dragons are Jonathan Bradley and Richard Mulligan.

