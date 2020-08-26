Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Is full-back the future for Jacob Stockdale and how do Ulster approach Leinster tie?

Ulster Rugby are officially back up and running, even if not with the performance they were hoping for.

Joining Gareth Hanna to look back at the defeat to Connacht and ahead to this weekend's clash with Leinster are rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

We'll discuss debutante Alby Mathewson and Ian Madigan as well as Jacob Stockdale's showing at full-back and what his positional future may look like.

We'll be back next week for a more detailed look into Ulster's first game back against Connacht and their prospects in the PRO14 run-in.

