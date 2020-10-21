Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Is Jacob Stockdale's first choice position full-back now?

After this weekend, Jacob Stockdale will have started six of his eight matches since lockdown at full-back.

Ulster's one-week break is over and it's back to grind with the PRO14 visit of Dragons coming up this weekend.

There's also the return of the Six Nations with Italy's visit to Ireland, for which Jacob Stockdale has been named to start at full-back.

We discuss the latest surrounding the traditional wing's positional change and what the team news means for the other available Ulster players in the panel; Rob Herring and Stuart McCloskey.

Back in the PRO14, there's a big test awaiting Ulster's young centre pairing of Stewart Moore and James Hume while we also look at the European Champions Cup success for Exeter players and Ulster natives Gareth Steenson and Ian Whitten.

Listen along right here:

