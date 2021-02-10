Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Is the reaction to Billy Burns' error out of proportion and what now for Ireland's number 10 issue?

Billy Burns (right) was consoled at full-time after his error gave up Ireland's last chance to turn the result on its head.

Ireland's Six Nations campaign, of course, got off to a losing start on Sunday and we're here to look at the 21-16 defeat in Wales.

Finding himself in the crosshair of much of the post-match debate was Billy Burns, whose last gasp error gave up the final chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. It has helped to spark further discussion over the problem of an aging Johnny Sexton and who should be the successor to the throne.

Joining host Gareth Hanna to discuss that, Iain Henderson, the game against France are more are rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier. You can listen to this week's podcast here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.