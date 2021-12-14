Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: James Hume's Ireland prospects, John Cooney's French fancy and Ulster's win in Clermont

James Hume could scarcely be doing more to meet Ireland coach Andy Farrell's Ulster challenge.

One Champions Cup match down and from an originally daunting draw, all looks rosy in Ulster Rugby's European campaign.

The win in Clermont is another landmark moment in the season for Dan McFarland's side, giving plenty for reporters Jonathan Bradley and Richard Mulligan to discuss with host Gareth Hanna. On the agenda are the performances of James Hume and John Cooney, Nick Timoney's controversial try, this week's visit of Northampton Saints and much more.

