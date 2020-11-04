Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: John Cooney continues to prove Ireland wrong as Ulster's winning streak signals progress

It's now five wins from five for Ulster in a swift start to the 20/21 Guinness PRO14 season.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the win over Glasgow Warriors are rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier.

We discuss John Cooney's return to somewhere near his best. another new partnership at centre and just how much we can take from the province's sterling run of form.

We also look ahead to what should be an Ireland debut for Billy Burns.

Listen along to this week's podcast right here:

