Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: John Cooney's shock World Cup cut and a chat with Ireland captain Rory Best

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, has arrived.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by regular reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry as the build-up begins in earnest.

This week, of course, we've got John Cooney's surprise cut to discuss and we caught up with Ireland captain Rory Best.

As well as that, we've got the latest from Ulster's pre-season training as they visited Lurgan RFC in conjunction with Armagh GAA on Friday evening.

