Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Just how good is Marcell Coetzee and how long will the Springbok star remain at Ulster?

Marcell Coetzee's Ulster stock continues to rise, if that were even possible.

Another week, another bonus point win wrapped up by half-time for a rampant Ulster.

It has become par for the course over recent weeks and joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the win over Zebre are rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

Point number one of the agenda is, fairly obviously, four-try Marcell Coetzee who continues to cement his ever-more secure place as a true Ulster hero.

Elsewhere, there's a first try for winger Ethan McIlroy while Billy Burns' potential for an Ireland start is up for debate.

Listen along to this week's podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.