Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Life after Marcell Coetzee and the pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow Cup

Marcell Coetzee, who will depart Ulster at the end of the season

The news that everybody feared was teased on Christmas Day and confirmed on Monday - superstar back rower Marcell Coetzee will leave Ulster this summer.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the departure of the Springbok flanker are regular rugby correspondents Adam McKendry and Michael Sadlier.

We look at where Ulster go now that Coetzee's exit has been confirmed, where the province might look for his replacement and how they should approach the remainder of the season.

As well as that, we look back on an impressive interprovincial win over Connacht, ahead to their meeting with Munster on Saturday and assess the new Rainbow Cup format.

