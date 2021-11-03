Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Looking ahead to the Autumn Internationals and Bradley Roberts’ Welsh call-up

Johnny Sexton's position in the squad is untouchable... but our panel question should it be?

The Ulster Rugby Round Up is back, only this week it takes on a considerably greener hue as we prepare for the Autumn Internationals.

Joining the Belfast Telegraph’s chief rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley to look ahead to Ireland’s November slate are rugby reporters Michael Sadlier and Adam McKendry.

As well as the Autumn Internationals to discuss, there is also the matter of Bradley Roberts’ decision to accept the call-up to the Wales squad to pick apart, as well as what our panel think of Matty Rea.

