Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Mike Lowry's magic unleashed on Ireland debut and scrum law that caused confusion in win over Italy

Mike Lowry scored two tries on his Ireland debut and could have had a hat-trick...

The secret about the podcast's favourite son is now officially out as Mike Lowry played a starring role on his Six Nations debut for Ireland.

That gives rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Richard Mulligan plenty to discuss with host Gareth Hanna, not to mention the scrum law that left Italy playing most of the game with 13 men and turned the tie into a glorified training exercise.

There's also, of course, Ulster Rugby's upcoming game against Cardiff, a new signing and another win for Ireland U20s on the agenda. You can listen to the podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.