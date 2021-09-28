Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Nathan Doak's leading display and James Hume's yellow card as Ulster edge Glasgow

Ulster's United Rugby Championship has kicked off with a victory; the 35-29 bonus point home win over Glasgow.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss that - including Nathan Doak's shining performance, James Hume's yellow card and many other talking points - the Development Team, Ireland Women's World Cup heartache and this weekend's trip to Zebre are the Belfast Telegraph rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley and Ulster Rugby photographer John Dickson

You can listen to the podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.