Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Robert Baloucoune and Ulster team-mates in Ireland frame ahead of crucial England and Leinster ties

Robert Baloucoune scored two tries to cap another impressive performance for Ulster during the win over Cardiff. Pic: Inpho

Ulster Rugby welcomed four players back from the Ireland panel last weekend and all did everything they could to forge their way into Andy Farrell's thinking.

Robert Baloucoune's try brace, fellow scorers Nick Timoney and James Hume as well as captain Iain Henderson all played key roles in the easy win over Cardiff. Now the question is whether they'll be facing England or Leinster on a super Saturday?

Debating that point as well as looking at the Schools' Cup semi-finals, women's rugby and the Ravenhill atmosphere are Jonathan Bradley and John Dickson, as they join host Gareth Hanna. You can listen to this week's episode right here:

