Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Ruan Pienaar discusses thwarted Ulster move as Bill Johnston defended over drop goal attempt

Ruan Pienaar is back in Belfast and has already been talking to the media.

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up, in association with Openreach, is back ahead of a busy weekend of action.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by the Belfast Telegraph's chief rugby reporter Jonathan Bradley and special guest, freelance journalist Richard Mulligan.

On the agenda is last weekend's shocking defeat to Ospreys, including a look at why there shouldn't be too much pinned on Bill Johnston for the rushed late drop-goal attempt.

Jonathan and Richard were fresh from a chat with Ulster legend Ruan Pienaar, who returns to Kingspan Stadium this weekend with the Cheetahs, and fill us in on what he had to say.

Also up for debate is this weekend's crunch PRO14 clash with Pienaar's South African side, who loom only six points behind the province in the PRO14 Conference A table.

