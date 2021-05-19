Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: That Robbie Henshaw tackle and how James Hume is a potential front-runner for Player of the Year

It's three down, two to go for Ulster in the enduring slog that the Rainbow Cup has become but there are plenty of interesting topics remaining on the agenda.

Top of the bill, of course, was that contentious decision not to sanction Robbie Henshaw for his tackle on Robert Baloucoune. We also look at the wider performance in that defeat to Leinster, how James Hume has come a potential front-runner for Ulster's Player of the Year award and tackle lots of your listener questions.

To do all that and more, rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry join host Gareth Hanna. You can listen to the podcast right here:

