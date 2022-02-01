Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: The Kingspan dilemma, Craig Gilroy's yellow card and Ireland's Six Nations prospects

The Six Nations is upon us and so a weekend full of rugby awaits.

There are senior and Under 20 games to preview, as well as Ulster Rugby's visit of Connacht to the Kingspan Stadium. The naming rights of the ground are also on the agenda of this week's podcast, as is Craig Gilroy's controversial yellow card in last weekend's win over Scarlets. Joining host Gareth Hanna to do all that are the Belfast Telegraph's rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley and reporter Adam McKendry.

