Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: The rise and rise of Eric O'Sullivan from Leinster rejection to Ireland call-up

Eric O'Sullivan missed out on a place in the Leinster Academy but, with the help of All Ireland League side Banbridge, has won a starring role with Ulster and now a place in the Ireland squad.

Rugby matches keep coming thick and fast with Ulster and Ireland continuing in their familiar, if differing, veins of form.

Joining Gareth Hanna and Jonathan Bradley this week is Ulster Rugby photographer John 'Beaker' Dickson, who discusses another bonus point win for the province and yet another disappointing outing against the English for Ireland.

On the agenda, of course, is Eric O'Sullivan call-up to the Ireland panel as well as a potential debut against Georgia on Sunday.

As well as that, we look at life inside the Ulster Rugby bubble, Stewart Moore's continued good form, another man of the match for Sean Reidy and much more besides.

Listen along to this week's podcast right here:

