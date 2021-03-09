Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: The sky's the limit for Robert Baloucoune as Ulster handed difficult Challenge Cup draw

Ulster's PRO14 hopes may be over but rallying along at the perfect time to bring fresh hope of silverware is the Challenge Cup.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the double away draw - to Harlequins and then either Northampton or Dragons - are Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry.

Also on the agenda is the end of Ulster's PRO14 hopes via the defeat to Leinster and, more prominently, the positive performance of winger Robert Baloucoune, making his first start of the season and marking it with a try. We also look ahead to the trip to Dragons this weekend and Ireland's game against Scotland, including what role Jacob Stockdale might play. You can listen right here:

