Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: Ulster can take a huge step this month but where are Sam Carter and Aaron Sexton?

Dan McFarland's side are back in action this weekend.

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up, in association with Openreach, is here to look ahead to the upcoming three-game segment of Ulster's season.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Jonathan Bradley to review Ireland's win over Wales and look ahead to the return to provincial action.

Ulster are back after almost a month off from competitive action with a visit to Ospreys on Saturday afternoon.

It marks the start of a three match February run which, the panel discuss, could prove very fruitful for the northern province.

We also deal with your listener questions, including updates on the availability of Sam Carter and Aaron Sexton.

