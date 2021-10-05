Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Ulster's 'disjointed' 33 point win, URC slant and what's Duane Vermeulen doing with the Barbarians?

James Hume celebrates with try-scorer Will Addison during the win over Zebre.

Two matches down and Ulster's 100 per cent record continues thanks to a bonus point win at Zebre.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss just how 'disjointed' the performance really was are rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Richard Mulligan. Also on the agenda are the individual displays of the likes of James Hume, Nathan Doak and Will Addison, the upcoming match against Benetton and why Duane Vermeulen has been named in the Barbarians squad.

