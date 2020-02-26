Ulster Rugby Round-Up podcast: What Alby Mathewson's signing means and how Marcell Coetzee keeps getting better

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up, in association with Openreach, is here to look back at a huge weekend of action.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry to review Ulster's win over the Cheetahs, Ireland's defeat to England and the Schools' Cup quarter-finals.

Marcell Coetzee was, as usual, the star man for Ulster in what was a crucial PRO14 win. We take a look at his ever-increasing significance and what way the result leaves Ulster's prospects of securing a home 'quarter-final' - or whatever that round's called.

We also assess the signing of Alby Mathewson and what it means for the rest of the scrum-halves and deal with your listener questions.

