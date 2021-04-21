Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: What are Ulster to make of the Rainbow Cup now and would a European Super League work for rugby?

Ulster and Connacht will go head to head once again this weekend.

The Rainbow Cup, or what remains of it, is now upon us.

Ulster Rugby may not get the chance to take on South African opposition to end the season but, nonetheless the show goes on. Joining Gareth Hanna to look ahead to the tournament are Jonathan Bradley and Richard Mulligan.

More than that, there's a shedload of listener questions to work through from injury updates to contract news and even the prospect of rugby going down a European Super League route. For all that and more, you can listen to this week's episode right here:

