Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: What can Ulster expect from the 20/21 season and which Academy stars will make the step up?

Ireland Under 20 captain David McCann is one of the Academy players most hotly tipped to make the step up for Ulster this season.

It seems like only last week we were looking back at the 19/20 campaign but already welcome to the Ulster Rugby Round Up's 20/21 season preview.

After the shortest close season in history, Adam McKendry and Richard Mulligan join Gareth Hanna to look ahead to the new season.

What can Ulster expect to achieve in what will be a rather strange looking campaign? And who will be the next Academy players to make the step up to the senior squad?

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.