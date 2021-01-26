Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: What does Six Nations snub mean for John Cooney's future and what about remaining contract renewals?

The Six Nations squad has been announced and with it, the usual, inevitable controversy.

Host Gareth Hanna is this week joined by rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier to discuss, first up, John Cooney's omission from the panel and what it means for his future on both an international and provincial level.

Also not in the squad, of course, was Jacob Stockdale, whose injury is worse than first hopes. As well as that, there are the five players who made the cut to discuss - Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns, the uncapped Tom O'Toole and Iain Henderson, returning from injury. Back at Kingspan, there's a whole spate of contract renewals coming out. So, with all that to look at, you can listen to this week's podcast here:

