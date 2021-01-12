Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: What makes Dan McFarland such a perfect fit for Ulster and how has Leinster defeat impacted chances of PRO14 success?

Dan McFarland is staying at Ulster Rugby until at least the summer of 2023, but why is he such a good fit at Kingspan Stadium?

The rugby season is being flung into chaos with the Champions Cup double-header postponed and PRO14 conclusion remaining uncertain.

Nonetheless, the Ulster Rugby Round Up is here to provide some familiar tones to sooth you through lockdown. Joining Gareth Hanna this week are rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier.

On the agenda, of course, is the PRO14 defeat to Leinster and just what the result means for Ulster's chances of upsetting their Conference A rivals to seal top spot and, with it, a coveted place in the final.

There's also the current state of play in the rugby campaign to note while there is, of course, some good news amongst it all, with Dan McFarland's new contract that keeps the coach in place until summer of 2023. Listen along to this week's podcast right here or scroll down to sign up to our Ulster Rugby Round Up newsletter:

