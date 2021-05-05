Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: What now for Ulster after Challenge Cup exit, how can progress be measured and who becomes a Lion?

Iain Henderson and his Ulster team-mates are left mulling over what might have been once again.

Ulster's season is all but over after their Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Leicester Tigers left only the much-maligned Rainbow Cup to play for.

There had been high hopes that, with Leinster for once not standing in their way, the route to silverware was clearing for the province but now there's another European wreckage to pick through for Jonathan Bradley and Richard Mulligan with Adam McKendry in the host's chair.

There's the defeat itself to discuss as well as the wider implications for Ulster's ongoing progress (or lack thereof) and even a British and Irish Lions announcement to mull over. That and more in this week's podcast, which you can listen to right here:

