Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: What Robert Baloucoune's injury means for Ulster's PRO14 hopes and the first choice XV for Connacht

It will have been 183 days since Ulster's last competitive fixture when they come up against Connacht on Sunday.

Joining Gareth Hanna to preview the game and the PRO14 run-in are rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier.

Another week brings another couple of injury worries in Robert Baloucoune and Sean Reidy. The impact of those and what they mean for the current first choice XV are debated as well as Ulster's hopes of securing silverware in the league climax.

Before we get that far, there's the ever-changing face of the Covid-19 pandemic to keep updated on.

Let's hope next week there is some rugby to look back on.

Listen here:

We'll be back next week for a more detailed look into Ulster's first game back against Connacht and their prospects in the PRO14 run-in.

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.