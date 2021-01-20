Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: What's the next step for Ulster 'A' star David McCann and will Rory Best turn to full-time coaching?

David McCann was the man of the match in Ulster 'A''s win over Leinster on Friday.

The Ulster senior side may have begun a lengthy mid-season break but there's no such rest for the Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast.

Host Gareth Hanna is this week joined by rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry to discuss the Ulster 'A' victory over their Leinster counterparts last Friday.

There were several notable individual performances to discuss, not least that of captain David McCann. Having already made his senior bow, it looks like there's a big future ahead for the 20-year-old but what is the next time?

Also on the agenda are plenty of listener questions are the likes of Will Addison, the Challenge Cup and, of course, Rory Best. Just what does his edging into the coaching realm signal? Listen to the podcast in full here:

