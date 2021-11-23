Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Where do Ireland's Ulster contingent stand now and is this the best chance ever to win in Leinster?

Tom O'Toole made his second Ireland appearance during Sunday's win over Argentina. Pic: Inpho

The autumn internationals are at an end and Ulster Rugby are gearing up for their long-awaited return against Leinster on Saturday evening.

Belfast Telegraph rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley and reporter Adam McKendry join Gareth Hanna to discuss not only that United Rugby Championship clash but also the lay of the land for Ireland's Ulster contingent. Just where do they stand in the pecking order ahead of the Six Nations?

