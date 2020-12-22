Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Where do Ulster go now after their Champions Cup hopes came to an end?

Gloucester celebrate as Ulster come to terms with their late, late defeat.

Ulster's Heineken Champions Cup hopes are already over after their disappointing defeat to Gloucester at Kingsholm.

Joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the loss in England are Adam McKendry and, making his podcast debut, UTV's Simon McIntyre.

We look at how Ulster threw it away from a winning position inside the final 10 minutes and what they can potentially learn from such a gut-wrenching defeat.

As well as that, we look ahead to Ulster potentially dropping into the Challenge Cup and their trip to Connacht this weekend as they look to bounce back strongly.

Listen along to this week's podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.