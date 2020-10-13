Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Where does Marcell Coetzee rate amongst Ulster's top stars and what now for Iain Henderson?

Marcell Coetzee delivered yet another leading display for Ulster in Wales. So how highly do you rate him amongst the province's greats?

It's so far, so good for Ulster in the 20/21 season with two wins from two in the Guinness PRO14.

As the squad enjoy a welcome break this weekend, Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry join Gareth Hanna to discuss the weekend's 24-12 victory over Ospreys.

Key talking points surround another Marcell Coetzee masterclass, Iain Henderson's sending off and welcome tries for both John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale.

Listen along right here:

