Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Where does Marcell Coetzee rate amongst Ulster's top stars and what now for Iain Henderson?
It's so far, so good for Ulster in the 20/21 season with two wins from two in the Guinness PRO14.
As the squad enjoy a welcome break this weekend, Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry join Gareth Hanna to discuss the weekend's 24-12 victory over Ospreys.
Key talking points surround another Marcell Coetzee masterclass, Iain Henderson's sending off and welcome tries for both John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale.
