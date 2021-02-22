Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Where does Michael Lowry rank in the Ulster hierarchy now and is the chance of a PRO14 final ebbing away?
There's a big weekend of rugby coming up with both Ulster and Ireland in action.
Both are in need of a healthy victory; Ulster to keep their increasingly slim chance of a PRO14 final spot alive and Ireland to stave off complete panic over their ailing Six Nations campaign. There's also Ulster's win over Glasgow to review, including a MOTM performance from Michael Lowry and a fitting captain's display from stand-in skipper Jordi Murphy.
Joining Adam McKendry to discuss all that and more are rugby reporters Michael Sadlier and Richard Mulligan. You can listen to this week's podcast right here:
