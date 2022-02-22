Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Which Ulster players will get Ireland's Six Nations call against Italy after windy win over Dragons?

James Hume did all he could to convince Ireland coach Andy Farrell of his abilities during Ulster's win over Dragons.

Ulster Rugby emerged from a windswept Rodney Parade with a 12-0 win over Dragons in Sunday's United Rugby Championship tie and immediately attention turned to Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy this weekend.

Just how many from the northern province will get the nod at the Aviva Stadium? It's all up for debate and joining Gareth Hanna to discuss the big talking point are Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry. Also on the agenda are man of the match awards and bonus points.

