Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Why Iain Henderson might be left on Ireland bench and Ulster's Glasgow line-up could tell all

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up's World Cup special series, in association with Remus Uomo, is back for episode five.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier to look back at an emotional farewell for Rory Best at the Aviva Stadium.

As well as that, there is an argument put forward that Joe Schmidt might see Iain Henderson ideal role amongst the 'finishers' in a potential World Cup quarter-final.

In provincial matters, Ulster put 50 points on Glasgow last weekend as Craig Gilroy returned to action with two tries. There were three debutant scorers and Michael Sadlier was there to watch it all unfold.

