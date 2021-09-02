Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Why Ulster didn't sign a Leone Nakarawa alternative and what we can expect from Saracens friendlies

Ulster's Rugby 22/22 season is upon with the first pre-season friendly taking place tomorrow against Saracens at Kingspan Stadium.

To mark the occasion, Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier join Gareth Hanna for the first podcast of the new campaign.

They discuss the squad's injury situation, why there was just one player signed during the close-season and what we can expect to see in the friendly double header against Saracens.

