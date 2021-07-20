Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Will Iain Henderson become a Test Lion and what next for Ulster's Ireland debutants?

Will Iain Henderson get the nod to become a Test Lion this weekend?

It's Lions Test week and the Ulster Rugby Round Up is back with a rare summer edition to get you through until kick-off.

So will he or won't he? The Iain Henderson selection dilemma is the number one talking point and we'll debate the wide range of potential outcomes for the Ulster skipper when Warren Gatland names his side for the first Test against South Africa.

We've also got a pair of Ireland internationals to look back at, primarily the four Ulster players who made their international debuts as Robert Baloucoune shot his way to immediate stardom. You can listen right here as Jonathan Bradley and Michael Sadlier join host Gareth Hanna:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.