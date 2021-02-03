Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Will Leone Nakarawa prove a success at Ulster and which players will leave this summer?

February is finally upon us and with it, the dawning of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

However, there remains plenty to discuss at provincial level with Leone Nakarawa announced as Ulster's newest signing and no less than 23 players already having been confirmed as extending their contracts.

That begs the questions about whose futures remain to be confirmed. Joining host Gareth Hanna to discuss that, Nakarawa and this weekend's Six Nations opener that sees Ireland take on Wales, are rugby reporting duo Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry. You can listen to this week's podcast here:

