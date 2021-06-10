Ulster Rugby Round Up podcast: Will the real Player of the Season please stand up? And more positives from Ulster's campaign

Ulster's Rugby's season is finally at an end. It's been a long time coming but we're finally ready to put a full-stop to a long campaign on our season review podcast.

There's one final match - a late win over Edinburgh - to assess, including the requisite Rainbow Cup controversy - as well as the province's end of season awards. Once again, Jonathan Bradley's vote did not prove influential in the writers' accolade and this week he joins Richard Mulligan and host Gareth Hanna to try and find out why.

There are a few key personnel to say a farewell to and positives to pick out of the gruelling campaign now gone. Oh, and yes, the the podcast was recorded before news broke of the collapse of Leona Nakarawa's transfer. You can listen right here:

