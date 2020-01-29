Ulster Rugby Round-Up: Six Nations on deck as we assess Andy Farrell's first Ireland team

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up, in association with Openreach, is here to take a look ahead to Andy Farrell's first Six Nations as Ireland head coach.

Host Gareth Hanna is joined by rugby reporters Jonathan Bradley and Adam McKendry to assess what Ireland's chances are at making it a winning start under the new man.

We address whether we agree with Farrell's decision to start Conor Murray ahead of John Cooney and why has Will Addison not been selected?

The guys take a look at who will be Ireland's biggest rivals for the Six Nations crown, and are Ireland even the favourites to be champions come March?

And in our listener questions we consider whether some of Ulster's prized assets could be on the move this summer...

