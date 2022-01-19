Ulster’s back line comes of age in Northampton, Jared Payne’s departure and Jacob Stockdale’s injury

Mike Lowry runs in to score Ulster's third try against Northampton

The Ulster Rugby Round Up is back this week to look back on how a back line that averaged less than 23 years of age tore the Northampton Saints to shreds at Franklin’s Gardens.

Belfast Telegraph rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley is joined by Adam McKendry to look back at how Ulster booked their place in the last-16 of the Heineken Champions Cup, as well as what impact the departure of Jared Payne and the season-ending injury to Jacob Stockdale will have on the province.

You can listen to the podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.