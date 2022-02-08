Ulster’s Ireland stars show the right attitude and debating Andy Farrell’s selection conundrum

The Ulster Rugby Round-Up is back alongside the start of the Six Nations to reflect on a win for Ireland and also a rare inter-pro win for Ulster during an international window.

Joining Gareth Hanna is Belfast Telegraph rugby correspondent Jonathan Bradley to discuss the attitudes of Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry on how they performed for the province and whether they deserve recalls by Andy Farrell for the trip to France this week.

You can listen to the podcast right here:

Make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud or on iTunes and even leave a review.

As usual, any questions and all feedback is welcome by messaging the Belfast Telegraph Sport Facebook page. Ask your questions for next week's episode on Twitter by tweeting @URRoundUp.