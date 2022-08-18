The BelTel: ‘Mucky Marty’ – Who is Northern Ireland’s most prolific pimp?

Sex trafficker Martin Heaney has been infamous in Northern Ireland for over a decade, but only received sentencing for his crimes in July 2022.

The convicted creep is thought to have exploited hundreds of vulnerable females in his lifetime, but has been sentenced to five years for the abuse of 12 women.

Half of his sentence was to be spent in prison and half on probation, but due to time served on remand, he walked free from court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is now considering referring the sentence passed down to him to the Court of Appeal on the grounds it may be unduly lenient.

But how exactly did the sleazy 59-year-old become ‘Mucky Marty’? What did he put his victims through, and how was he finally brought to justice?

Joining journalist Niamh Campbell to discuss ‘Mucky Marty’ and his crimes is the Belfast Telegraph’s security correspondent, Allison Morris.

'Mucky Marty' - Who is NI's most prolific pimp?