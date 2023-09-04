‘A People Under Siege’: Author Aaron Edwards in conversation with Sam McBride

Belfast-born historian Aaron Edwards has explored the profound challenges facing the unionist community

A People Under Siege: The Unionists of Northern Ireland, from Partition to Brexit and Beyond by Aaron Edwards

Unionism is the belief that Northern Ireland should remain in political union with the rest of the UK - but unionists are also considered a distinct people with distinct traditions - do the two things always go hand in hand?

Aaron Edwards is from Rathcoole in north Belfast but lectures at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, educating the British Army’s future officers.

Aaron Edwards, author of A People Under Siege

He sat down with the Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride to discuss his new book ‘A People Under Siege’ – and where he believes the unionist community must go to secure the future of the Union.

He also explains how he sees the history of unionism since the creation of Northern Ireland over 100 years ago.

