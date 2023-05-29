Allison Morris and Sam McBride survey NI political landscape after election earthquake

The local government elections gave us plenty of talking points – but why did they come about and where does nationalism, unionism and none-of-the-above-ism go from here?

What do the election results mean for the future of our politics, culture and society?

There has been a profound change in Northern Ireland politics.

The local government elections saw Sinn Féin surge to new levels of support and a record number of new councillors but the DUP’s support held from.

And for the first time - the number of people who voted for nationalist parties was greater than the number of those voting for unionist parties.

How did this come about and what role are demographics playing?

And what does all this mean for the future of our politics, culture and society?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland editor Sam McBride and by our security correspondent, Allison Morris