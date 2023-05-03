Ann Ogilby: Murdered by teenage UDA girls over jealousy

Even by the standards of 1974, the young mother’s death at the hands of teenagers was shocking.

Ann Ogilby was beaten to death on 24 July 1974.

Her death at the hands of teenage female members of the UDA was one of the most shocking of the Troubles.

She was beaten to death with bricks and sticks in a Sandy Row loyalist romper room in 1974, all over the petty jealousy of a local women’s UDA boss.

To tell this horrific story, Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph reporter Andrew Madden.

The murder of Ann Ogilby