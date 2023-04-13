Best of the BelTel: How Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair took over the Shankill

The Sunday Life’s Ciaran Barnes tells the story of how Mad Dog Adair rose to power.

Johnny Adair once ruled Belfast's Lower Shankill as ‘brigadier’ if the UDA’s C Company.

He struck fear into the hearts of nationalists and his loyalist rivals, as he intended.

Known as 'Mad Dog', his activities were no secret, he revelled in his status as a hardman and celebrity paramilitary enforcer - but how did he get that power and status?

The Sunday Life’s Ciaran Barnes tells the story of how Adair rose to power.

This podcast was originally published in October 2022.

