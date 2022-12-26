Best of the BelTel: 'King Rat' - Billy Wright’s rise as a loyalist icon and LVF chief (Part One)

Thousands of people involved themselves in paramilitaries during the Troubles, taking thousands of lives.

The names of those gunmen are unknown or mostly forgotten but a handful live on in infamy, one of them is Billy Wright, aka ‘King Rat’.

Charismatic, religious, ruthless, cold, Billy Wright was feared by most people but respected by some people in Portadown for ‘taking the war to the IRA’.

Where did King Rat come from, how did he live his life and why did he take others’ lives?

The Belfast Telegraph’s security correspondent Allison Morris joined Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the notorious loyalist leader.

This podcast was originally recorded and released in August 2022.