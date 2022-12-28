Best of the BelTel: 'King Rat' - How the INLA murdered Billy Wright in prison (Part Two)

Once a charismatic leader in the UVF, Billy Wright broke away to form the LVF, leading to murderous feuds with his former gang.

'King Rat’ was himself gunned down in 1997, inside the Maze maximum security prison.

How did the INLA’s Crip McWilliams get his hand on a gun inside the jail and what was the LVF’s bloody response?

Joining Ciarán Dunbar is the Belfast Telegraph’s security correspondent Allison Morris.

This podcast was originally recorded and released in August 2022.